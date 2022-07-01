MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The North Carolina Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $5,000 to anyone who has information on a person who has made a handful of bomb threats against a Maxton plant.

The Campbell Soup plant has received four separate bomb threats since May 17, according to the ATF. The plant has had to temporarily close after each threat was called in to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips can be called in to (888) 283-8477, emailed to atftips@atf.gov or submitted through the ATF’s website.