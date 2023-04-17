ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help finding a 64-year-old man.

Ernest Baker was last seen in the area of the 14000 block of Highway 41 S. in Fairmont, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said.

He is 6-foot-1, weighs 160 pounds and has black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, beige flip-flops and gray socks when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.