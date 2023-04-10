FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A 7-year-old boy died Saturday after accidentally shooting himself at a home in Fairmont, police said.
It happened at a home on Powell Street. The boy was visiting family and did not live at the home, police said.
According to police, he found a loaded gun inside the home and it went off while he was holding it.
No additional details were immediately available.
