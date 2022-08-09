ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls.

Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of highway between mile markers 29 and 37 and rebuild exits 31 and 33, NCDOT said Tuesday in a news release. The project is part of transportation officials’ efforts to widen I-95 between Lumberton and Benson.

The project also includes replacing the following overpasses with bridges that are higher, longer and wider: Great Marsh Church Road; East McRainey Road; and East Parkton Tobermory Road, NCDOT said.

“The project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety,” NCDOT said.

Starting this fall, workers are expected to start adding temporary pavement to the shoulder and installing concrete barriers to create a safe work zone, NCDOT said. Lanes of traffic will be reduced at night while the work is taking place.

In addition, NCDOT said the demolition of bridges or installation of new bridge girders over the highway will require brief interstate closures at night.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.