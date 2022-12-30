ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man was reported missing Friday morning by family members, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

James A. Locklear is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds and is believed to have a cognitive impairment. He has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. at his home, the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear may be driving a red 1994 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with North Carolina license plate number YPJ-4690. He was last seen wearing a blue jean button shirt, a black ball cap with a Native American symbol, black boots and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates.