ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An eighth grade student will be disciplined after poking students with his glucose monitoring device, according to Glen Burnette, a spokesperson for the Robeson County School District.

The incident happened Tuesday at Fairmont Middle School. The student, who has diabetes, poked a girl after she was curious about the device, according to Burnette. The student then jabbed himself, and then four other students without their permission. Each prick was with the same needle.

A school nurse helped those who had been pricked.

Burnette said that it has not been determined what type of discipline the student will face.