ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies.
The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical injuries, deputies said.
The suspect drove off toward Mt. Zion Church Road and Arthur Road in a white GMC SUV, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.