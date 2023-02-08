ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical injuries, deputies said.

The suspect drove off toward Mt. Zion Church Road and Arthur Road in a white GMC SUV, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.