ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A Red Springs woman was arrested for stabbing and killing a man, according to the Robeson County’s Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release by the department, deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 4587 Mt. Tabor Rd. at about 3:03 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, Eddie Floyd Jones, 51, of Red Springs was found dead.

Santana Marie Hunt, 35, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of Jones, according to deputies.

Hunt is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond and the case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-370.