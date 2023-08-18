ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An aerial and ground search is underway in Robeson County for a 26-year-old man reported missing.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for Stanley Ray Davis in the area of Jefferson Road and Baker Road in Maxton. Deputies reported him missing in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

Davis has hazel eyes and brown hair. He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 135 pounds.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.