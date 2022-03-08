FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man described as a “major” dealer of fentanyl remains in jail on a combined $1 million secured bond in Robeson County after his arrest in Fairmont on Monday, police said.

Charlton Townsend was arrested after officers made numerous undercover purchases of fentanyl at a residence on Happy Hill Road, Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said. After getting a warrant and searching the residence, officers seized a large quantity of fentanyl, a large quantity of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, a stolen rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and other drug paraphernalia.

Police detained several other people during the search, but they were released, according to Edwards, who said additional charges are likely.

At the time of his arrest, Townsend was out of jail on bond after being charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2016 shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Derion Hinson of Fairmont. It happened at the Four Points Convenience Store on North Walnut Street and Townsend was not arrested until March 2017.

In addition, Edwards said the residence where Townsend was arrested on Monday was the site of a double homicide that occurred on Oct. 30. Police are still investigating that case in which Caleb Hunt and Jonathan Lowery were found shot in a vehicle. Authorities charged Semaj Cortez Lin Bethea, 19, with two counts of murder and other charges in February.

Townsend is facing the following charges following his arrest on Monday:

one count of trafficking in opoids

one count of possession with intent to sale and deliver opoids

one count of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of opioids

one count of trafficking in cocaine

one count of possession with intent to sale and deliver cocaine

one count of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of cocaine

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

one count of possession of a stolen firearm

one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing

In addition, Edwards said charges are pending for possession of a weapon of mass destruction

“Fentanyl is responsible for hundreds of deaths every year,” Edwards said. “The illegal drug dealers that prey on people who suffer with these terrible addictions should be and will be held accountable. The Fairmont Police Dept will continue to partner with other agencies that share the same commitment to provide a safe community for everyone.”

In addition to Fairmont police, members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Lumberton Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in executing the search warrant that led to Charlton’s arrest.

Count on News13 for udpates.