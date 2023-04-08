ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old Pembroke man is being sought after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend Friday night during a domestic dispute, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardo Martez Clark, 34, of Pembroke, is wanted for murder in the death of Zonna C. Locklear, 34, of Lumberton, who deputies said was found dead inside her home on Riley Circle in Lumberton.

“Clark is considered armed and dangerous and should be treated as such,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency if you encounter Clark.”

Deputies were called to Locklear’s home at about 9:50 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute. Minutes later, Robeson County 911 got another call about a person being shot. Deputies found Locklear dead inside the home when they arrived.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about connected to the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

* * * Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.

Count on News13 for updates.