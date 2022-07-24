FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is wanted for a deadly shooting in Fairmont, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

N’Phyniti Zeigler, 19, of Fairmont, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, police said.

Dustin Brooks Oxendine, of Fairmont, was found shot multiple times on Thursday, according to police. He was found at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Sandy Street.

Anyone with information about the investigation or location of Zeigler is asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.