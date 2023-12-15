ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities were conducting a death investigation Thursday night near Pembroke in Robeson County, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies and homicide and crime-scene investigators were working in the area of Dream Catcher Drive, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
