ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday evening near Maxton.
It happened in the 3200 block of McGirt Road, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Patrol deputies and homicide and crime scene detectives were at the scene.
No additional details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
