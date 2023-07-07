PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Pembroke police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened Monday night in the parking lot of a Domino’s pizza store, authorities said.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at about 10:30 p.m., and the suspect or suspects were seen leaving the area in a white Pontiac G6.
Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured, and no other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke police at 910-521-4333.
