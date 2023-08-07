ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities found a body buried inside a field in Robeson County on Monday, deputies said in a news release.

Tyrone Brooks, 37, of Rowland, is charged with first-degree murder, failing to report a death and altering/destroying evidence.

An investigation into a woman who was reported missing last week led to the recovery of a body buried in the area of Drops Landing Drive just outside of Rowland, deputies said. The body was found buried behind a residence in the 300 block of Drops Landing Drive.

News13 photo: Aundrea Gibbons

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification, according to deputies.

Brooks was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.