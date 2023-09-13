ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway near Lumberton in Robeson County, authorities said.
Deputies and crime scene investigators responded to the area of Resa Loop Drive and Highway 41 on Tuesday.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.