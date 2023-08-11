ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating a shooting Friday morning near Maxton that left one woman dead and one man injured, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

The incident happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the area of Deep Branch and Recreation Center Road in Maxton. Deputies were called out in reference to two people shot.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Brooke Dial, 38, of Pembroke, was found dead on the scene and Cedrick Locklear, 32, of Rowland was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, deputies said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigation Division is investigating the case. The public is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office with information at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

