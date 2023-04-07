FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 58-year-old man.

Delry Dean Locklear of Fairmont was last seen in the area of Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. He is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.