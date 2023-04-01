ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for an SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run near Maxton in Robeson County.

Wynn Locklear, 47, was hit and killed at about 2 a.m. Friday on Jacobs Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Saturday afternoon that they are still looking for a white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, that was involved in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for details.