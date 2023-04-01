ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for an SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run near Maxton in Robeson County.
Wynn Locklear, 47, was hit and killed at about 2 a.m. Friday on Jacobs Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Saturday afternoon that they are still looking for a white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe, that was involved in the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.