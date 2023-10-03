ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A week after 13-year-old Edgar Gonzalez died in a shooting in the Red Springs area of Robeson County, authorities still have not released any details about how it happened.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies found the teenager dead on Sept. 26 after they were called at about 9:15 p.m. to the 100 block of Lapaz Drive. News13 has reached out to the sheriff’s office multiple times since then to request more information but so far has not received any response.

In a statement after his death, the Public Schools of Robeson County said Gonzalez attended St. Pauls Middle School where he was in the seventh grade. A funeral Mass was conducted on Saturday at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Red Springs, and a graveside service was held on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page was set up after his death, and as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $1,750 had been raised to help the family. The page said he died from a “gun shot.”