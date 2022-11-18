ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Basketball games scheduled for Friday evening at Fairmont High School have been postponed two days after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a football game, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The decision was made “In light of recent events,” according to the post.

“The postponement comes as a decision by Lumberton and Fairmont High School administrators to ensure the safety of students and spectators,” according to the district.

No other details about the postponements were immediately available.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to Lumberton Senior High School during a junior high school football game and found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to police.

The game was between St. Pauls Middle School and Lumberton Junior High for the county championship.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 910-671-3845 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-761-3170 or by emailing sheriff@robesonco.org.