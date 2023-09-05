ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A body that was found in a canal bank near Lumberton on August 25th has been identified by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

The body has been identified as 29-year-old Mariah C. Wright, of Lumberton.

On Friday, August 25 at about 1:37 p.m., deputies responded to the 1800 block of Alamac Rd in reference to a body being found.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, a body was located along the canal bank.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates.