ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The body that was found in the Lumber River during a search for a missing person in Robeson County was identified Tuesday by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nicholas Chad Blackhorse, 25, of Maxton was reported missing by family members on March 28, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. His body was found in the area of Can Road and Palmer Drive April 4.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.