ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) –A body was found along the canal bank near Lumberton Friday afternoon, deputies said.
Upon deputies’ arrival to the 1800 block of Alamac Road, a body was found along the canal bank.
Deputies said the body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death and identification.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the case along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
