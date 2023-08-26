ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) –A body was found along the canal bank near Lumberton Friday afternoon, deputies said.

Upon deputies’ arrival to the 1800 block of Alamac Road, a body was found along the canal bank.
Deputies said the body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death and identification. 

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the case along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisting with the investigation. 

​Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

