ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A body was found in a corn field off Jane Road outside of Maxton Saturday morning, deputies said.

The body was found as a result of a community search efforted by family, friends, and volunteers for Stanley Ray Davis who was declared missing Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing and the body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and positive identification.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.