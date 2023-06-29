ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A body was recovered from a body of water after a crash in Robeson County Thursday morning, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lewis said the crash happened at about 3:31 a.m. on Highway 71 near Arthur Road in Robeson County.

The car was traveling west on Highway 71 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the road left, struck a road sign, hit a culvert, and landed in a body of water.

According to Lewis, there were two people in the vehicle and the driver was the one who died.

The passenger of the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in South Carolina, Lewis said.

The recovered body was not found immediately after the crash, according to Lewis.

Lewis said the NCHP was contacted by a family who said a family member was missing and wanted to know if they were involved in the crash.

The initial investigator of the crash reached out to the fire department for help recovering the body.

The fire department sent divers and retrieved the body out of water, Lewis said, and the family confirmed identification.