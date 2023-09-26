PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The Wing Company in Pembroke expressed thanks to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt for helping them retrieve their studded bra apart of their “Bust Breast Cancer” project that raises awareness and funds for breast cancer.

Bust Breast Cancer project will be celebrated by a fashion show and auction. This event will be a fashion show of the top bra-of-art winners modeled by breast cancer survivors and fighters, according to the Scotland Healthcare center website.

The company said it was a “sad day for all when people are stealing for no other reason than to be hateful.”

The company added that that an officer had to confront the suspects at their vehicle and force them to give it back.

The company said they’re still supporting breast cancer awareness in partnership with the Scotland Memorial Foundation and encouraged the public to donate to make a difference.