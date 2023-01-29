RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Red Springs community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the three people killed in a quadruple shooting.

The community brought balloons and donations to split among the victims’ families. People wore purple for Sierra Wherry, blue for James Buearguard, red for Donald Williams, black for the community and orange to symbolize ending gun violence.

“We are a population of about 3,500 collectively, but when it’s time to come together, we do come together,” St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center Pastor Anthony Buie said. “And I know by the grace of God, and with his help we’re going to all get through this.”

Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson joined the vigil in song and prayer. Several pastors urged the community to unite to help prevent future killings.

“I just pray that this does what it is supposed to do and for us to come together and stay together and just keep goind and doing the right thing towards each other and loving on each other,” said family member Cassandra Campbell.

The close-knit Red Springs community said goodbye to a family that was well-loved. This small town is known for picking each other up when one is down and this was a loving example.