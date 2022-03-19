PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — The annual BraveNation Powwow returned to UNC Pembroke Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began.

“This is like homecoming for us, in a sense, so we are getting to see people we haven’t seen,” LeAnn Strickland Melvin of the BraveNation Powwow and Gathering Planning Committee said. “Alumni are getting to come back to campus and see old friends. We are also getting to see a lot of the kids that have been born over the last three years, so we are excited to have them all on campus today.”

People spent the day dancing, checking out vendors and watching drum competitions. Kevin Chavis carried the Eagle Staff and led more than 120 dancers during the grand entry.

“Before the red, white and blue, before old glory, the Eagle Staff was carried by all the native nations,” Chavis said. “It symbolizes the unity of all indigenous people.”

Like many of the dancers, Chavis wore regalia made up of intricate beadwork. He said it took more than eight months to make the outfit.

“This symbolizes our people,” Chavis said. “Our outfits are usually designed by our families, so we have family designs.”

The event attracted people from across North Carolina and beyond, spanning plenty of different tribes.

“You have Lumbee, you have Coharie, you have Haliwa-Saponi, Meherrin, so many tribes,” Myia Reyes of the planning committee said.

For UNCP graduates like Chavis, the Powwow is a chance to celebrate the college’s native history and reconnect with family and friends.

“I think it’s a great event for natives to come to where they can come together and be a part of each other,” Chavis said. “But it’s also great for other people, because they can learn about other people’s way of life.”