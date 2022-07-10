ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A group of motorcyclists in Robeson County raised funds Sunday to help one of their own who was injured.

“I had a clean break in my right leg, and my left leg was crushed,” Megan Oxendine said. “As a result, I have metal rods in my legs from my hips to my knees and a screw in each knee.”

Oxendine crashed her bike in April. She said if she is lucky, she will walk again in a year. However, the medical bills are not cheap.

“It’s very, very stressful, but when you have a support team it means a lot,” she said.

That support team is made up of dozens of riders who are helping pay her way to recovery.

“In Robeson County, we are a biker family who love to support each other,” said Robbie Locklear, vice president of the Spirit Riders biker club.

Riders gave $10, then rode from Pembroke to Lumberton to participate in an auction for dozens of items donated by local businesses.

“We say we’re having a ride, this is the reason, could you help us out with a donation?” Mark Chavis said.

The charity rides are organized on Chavis’s Facebook group, “RobCo Rides.” In the past, he said the rides have raised as much as $25,000.

“It’s a really good feeling,” he said. “Robeson county is put in a bad light a lot of times, but there are a lot of good people here.”

Oxendine said she has participated in charity rides before but never imagined one to be held for her. She is thankful for the support.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Oxendine said. “It’s something that can’t be described until you’re in those shoes.”

Chavis agreed.

“You never know,” he \said. “One of us may be next.”