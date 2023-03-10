ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Charlotte-area murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor is believed to be in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Willie James is wanted on charges including first-degree murder out of Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, according to CMPD.
Police said James was ordered to wear an ankle monitor as a pre-trial release condition. He was on house arrest and scheduled to have an upcoming court date.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-249-5387.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.