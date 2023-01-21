ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at a sheriff’s office investigator during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop happened at about midnight near the 36-mile marker on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said. The investigator attempted to arrest a passenger for outstanding warrants after approaching the vehicle, but the suspect began to fight back and was able to arm himself.

The RCSO investigator fired his weapon after the suspect pointed a gun toward him, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr., 33, of Maxton, was out on bond for murder, kidnapping, robbery, weapon violation and drug charges, the sheriff’s office said. Locklear now faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a law enforcement officer charges following Saturday’s incident. Locklear’s gun was seized at the scene.

Locklear was previously seen being treated for minor injuries at UNC Southeastern Medical Center. He has since been placed in the Robeson County Detention Center and is being held on a $1.3 million secured bond, according to the RCSO.

“When we have repeated criminal activity from a criminal who should be locked away from society with no respect for law enforcement or the laws of the state, this is what you get,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Only by the grace of God are the Detective and even the suspect in this case still with us today. We train for scenarios such as this but no officer wants to actually experience it as things could have really [gone] astray.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the RCSO with this investigation. Additional charges are expected.

