ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was released from prison in 2022 after serving 12 years for second-degree murder has been arrested for narcotics and weapons violations, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Dwayne Jacobs, 45, of Maxton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacobs was arrested on Wednesday after Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division investigators and SWAT operators searched a home in the 400 of Elias Road in Maxton and seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia, money and firearms.

As of Thursday morning, he remained in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond, according to online jail records.

“We don’t typically report every drug arrest throughout the county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release. “But in this case, we received repeated complaints from area residents regarding Jacobs as he had become a nuisance by wreaking havoc on the Prospect community. The Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division did a great job bringing this convicted felon to justice. We now await the court system to take action.”