ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — News13 spoke with the family of a missing 31-year-old woman on Wednesday, who believes it was her body found buried in a field in Rowland on Monday.

Samantha Bryant was reported missing on July 31. Her family said they searched for her seven days before hearing the news.

Bryant was reported missing after her best friend realized her children hadn’t heard from Bryant in weeks. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Bryant was last seen near Drops Landing Road.

The sheriff’s office held a ground-and-air search that found a body buried behind a home in the 300 block of Drop Landing Road on Monday.

Bryant’s family said that the home was the home of Bryant’s boyfriend, Tyrone Brooks. They said when they asked Brooks to search the property earlier that week, he refused.

That, compiled with the information given from the sheriff’s office, led the family to believe the body found was Bryant’s.

Brooks was charged on Monday with first-degree murder, failure to report a death and destroying evidence.

“It’s been really hard to sleep,” said Amy Clark, Bryant’s sister. “Because I haven’t been at peace because she was missing and we knew something was wrong. I couldn’t do anything but just cry.”