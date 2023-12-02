ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Red Springs couple was arrested Friday after nearly two kilograms of cocaine and other drugs were seized during the search of their home, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators and SWAT Team operators executed a search warrant on the home in Red Springs, the department said.

During the search of a quantity of cocaine, prescription medication, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia, U.S. currency, and firearms were seized.

Investigators charged Nicholas B. Locklear, 34, and Yanta M. Hunt, 32, with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a scheduled I controlled substance, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, possession of a scheduled III controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to the department.

Locklear was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Locklear was placed on felony probation in August 2023 in relation to two separate arrests for trafficking a scheduled II controlled substance. The first offense was in April 2017 and the second offense was in March 2022.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,125,000. secured bond and Hunt was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,075,000. secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

