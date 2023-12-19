ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A family member of a Maxton man who was shot and killed last week is sharing her frustration surrounding the case.

Zachary Locklear was 26. Quinton Brayboy was arrested and charged with murder in his death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brayboy was out on bond on a second-degree murder charge.

Locklear’s cousin, Makayla Oxendine-Smiling, said she practically lost her brother. She said it’s the second time this year an offender has been released and committed another violent crime.

In the previous incident, Brayboy allegedly shot a man and his wife in February at his laundry mat in Lumberton. Coleman Junior Fields died in that shooting.

Brayboy was later released on a $100,000 bond. Oxendine-Smiling said that wasn’t enough.

“They give higher bonds for drugs, trespassing, stealing, etc, but bond for murder is lesser,” she said. “They are basically putting a price on someone’s life.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in part after Brayboy’s recent arrest that “regardless of the circumstances, I continue to take issue with a proven violent criminal who is out on bond for murder, being allowed to roam the streets, and now charged with another murder several months later.”

The magistrate who granted Brayboy’s bond, K.R. Elk, was not at the courthouse on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Brayboy is held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.