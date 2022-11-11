ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared one of two crashes reported Friday morning along southbound Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transporation.
One lane of I-95 remains blocked after a crash at exit 7 near Raynhan Road. It was reported at 7:10 a.m.
Officials have reopened all lanes of the highway after a crash near Fayetteville Road, NCDOT said. It happened at about 7:15 a.m.
No additional details were immediately available about either crash.
