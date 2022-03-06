ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash Sunday afternoon is causing traffic to be backed up on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

As of 5:30 p.m., an NCDOT traffic camera in the area of I-95 near Highway 301 showed a large line of traffic still backed up in the area even though NCDOT said both northbound lanes of I-95 had been reopened.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

