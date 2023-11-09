ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a crash in Robeson County Thursday afternoon, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Lewis said the crash happened on Oxendine School Road and troopers are currently on the scene.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available. Lewis said the identity of the victim has not been released because the family has not been notified.

