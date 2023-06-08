ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Robeson County have begun a new search in their investigation of a young woman’s disappearance in 2015, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said Thursday.

Sara Nicole Graham, the daughter of a former Robeson County deputy, was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2015, after her white van was found abandoned in a field along East McDonald Road in Fairmont.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed that homicide detectives, the FBI and a K-9 from the North Carolina Troopers Association had started a search Thursday morning, but the post did not say where it is taking place.

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Department Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Department

Officials said Graham left her family’s home to go to work at Walmart in Pembroke and was never seen again. Graham was 18 years old when she went missing.

Authorities said Graham was about 5-foot-4 and weighed about 160 pounds. She had short dark brown hair, brown eyes and wore glasses. She also had braces.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 for information that helps find Graham’s remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the FBI Charlotte Office at 704-672-6100. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov