ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Criminal units are investigating a death in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.
Homicide and crime scene investigators were called Tuesday evening to an area near the 2400 block of Highway 72 just west of Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said.
No additional details were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office said it planned to release more information.
Count on News13 for updates.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.
