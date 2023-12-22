ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway after a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon near Pembrooke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, investigators, and crime scene investigators are on the scene of the crash.
More details will be released as they become available, according to the department.
