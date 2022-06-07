ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Officials are on scene in the 2100 block of Cabinet Shop Road between Pembroke and Rowland, Wilkins said.
Wilkins said more details would be released later.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.