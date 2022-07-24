ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and homicide investigators are on scene on McCallum Road in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said more information will be released later.
