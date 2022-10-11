ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said.
No other details were immediately available.
Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes available.
