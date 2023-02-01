ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Meadow Road and Hornet Road in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said.
No other details were immediately available, but Wilkins said more information would be released at a later time.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.