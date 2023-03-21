ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation was underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were on scene in the 90 block of Affinity Road in the Fairmont area, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office said more information would be released later.

