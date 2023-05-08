ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators were in the 800 block of Buie Mills Road in the Red Springs area, Wilkins said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available. Wilkins said more details would be released later.

This is the 4th death investigation in Robeson County since Friday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.