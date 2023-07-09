ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, deputies said on Facebook.
Deputies said they are working in the area of the 3000 block of St. Anna Road just outside of Pembroke.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here